Vienna, Austria An Austrian had the kind of morning that nightmares are made of on Monday when a python slid through his drains and bit him while he was sitting on the toilet.

The stunned 65-year-old in the city of Graz turned around shortly after 6 a.m. to see a roughly 1.6-meter (5-foot) albino reticulated python in the bowl, police in the province of Styria said in a statement.

"Shortly after he sat on the toilet the Graz resident -- by his own account -- felt a 'pinch' in the area of his genitals," the police statement said.

The snake, a constrictor native to Asia that can grow to more than 9 metres (29 feet) long, is thought to have escaped a neighbor's apartment unnoticed and slid into the toilet through the drains, though its exact route was still unclear, the police said.

A reptile expert contacted by the emergency services removed the snake from the toilet, cleaned it and returned it to its owner. Its victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

