Iggy Azalea is fighting back against accusations she’s “Blackfishing” in her latest music video for her single “I Am The Strip Club.”

In the video the rapper wears a brunette wig and some on social media have noted that her skin appears to be darker.

In response to discussion about her look on social media Azalea tweeted “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Azalea for additional comment.

“Blackfishing” is a term that came to prominence in 2018 after journalist Wanna Thompson tweeted about “white girls cosplaying as black women on Instagram.”

It refers to people darkening their skin in order to resemble Black or biracial people and it harkens back to the controversial practice of Blackface.

Azalea is a native of Australia.

She has battled charges that she appropriates Black culture since her career took off in 2011 following her signing with American rapper T.I.’s label Grand Hustle and the release of her debut mixtape titled “Ignorant Art.”

Her hits have included 2014’s “Fancy,” featuring fellow rapper Charli XCX and “Black Widow,” featuring singer Rita Ora that same year.

Ora has also been accused of Blackfishing as have other celebs including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.