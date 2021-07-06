CNN —

Summer is finally in full swing! Last month saw readers buying products to look their best, gear up for outdoor adventures and make their homes run smoothly. From smart light bulbs to cold brew makers, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in June.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Readers continue to scoop up these reusable dishcloths, which are an eco-friendly alternative to regular paper towels. Use them to mop up messes and then just give them a spin in the washing machine when you’re done. Read our review of them here.

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s bestselling streaming stick works with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max and more, making it easy to access summer blockbusters right from your couch.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17.47, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw’s ultra-portable filter weeds out 99.9% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics. Toss it into your backpack to stay safely hydrated on all your summer hiking and camping trips.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Anker’s affordable cable aced our charging and stress tests, making it our pick for the best lightning cable around.

Apple AirPods Pro (starting at $237.32; amazon.com)

We love Apple’s AirPods Pro for their excellent sound, noise-canceling and seamless pairing with other Apple devices.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95; amazon.com)

’Tis the season of barbecues and patio drinks. Grab this highly rated, easy-to-hang light to keep the party going after dark. Check out more outdoor Amazon goods here.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation ($44.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Make life run a bit more smoothly with Amazon’s fourth generation Echo Dot, which lets you check the weather, listen to music and turn on the lights using just your voice. Read our review of it here.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($96.50; amazon.com)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is our favorite fitness tracker of the year. With its slim profile, intuitive set up and, importantly, its accuracy, it’s a worthy companion whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or training for your next marathon.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Beat the heat and make your own refreshing cold brew right at home with Primula’s popular carafe. The Burke Cold Brew Maker is also dishwasher safe for easy clean up. Check out more of our favorite cold brew makers here.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

Mavogel’s eye mask features a nose wire that helps keep the mask in place while blocking out all (seriously, all) light. It’s also our pick for the best sleep mask 2021.

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs ($14.99; amazon.com)

These smart bulbs pair with Amazon Alexa devices to let you adjust brightness, set on/off schedules, change colors and more using your voice. (We’ve got more about what to look for in smart light bulbs here.)

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Treat yourself to a spa-like experience every time you shower with these aromatherapy steamers, which will fill the air with scents like relaxing lavender or invigorating peppermint.

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers ($14.95, originally $18.95; amazon.com)

Attach these power scrubbers to any compatible drill to give your bathroom an ultra-deep clean. The brush heads are safe for use on all bathroom surfaces, including porcelain and fiberglass.

Planters Pistachio Lover’s Mix Resealable Canister ($16.68; amazon.com)

This yummy nut mix features almonds, cashews and, of course, plenty of pistachios, all tossed in peanut oil and with a sprinkling of salt.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($19.98; amazon.com)

Jall’s clock not only features a clear display, useful settings and great sound: unlike a lot of clocks, it will actually look good on your nightstand too! That’s why we named it the best alarm clock of 2021.

