Move over, modern minimalists! Known for bold colors, lively patterns and plants galore, Justina Blakeney’s brand Jungalow is now available to the masses via this much-awaited collab with Target home brand Opalhouse.

Containing a whopping 300 pieces, the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection covers the home goods gamut, including bohemian bedding sets, gorgeous rattan furniture pieces, woven baskets, tasseled towels, vivid peel-and-stick wallpapers and pretty much everything in between.

“To bring good vibes home, we need to have fun, let loose, get creative and see what we discover,” says Blakeney. “At Jungalow, our hope is that our designs inspire you to tap into your creativity and make your homes a bit more colorful, patternful and jungalicious — but most importantly … a bit more you!”

Check out our favorite Jungalow pieces below, and remember, if you like them, add them to your cart ASAP, because like all great things at Target… they’re likely to sell out fast.

’Jungalow: Decorate Wild’ by Justina Blakeney ($28.49; target.com)

Target 'Jungalow: Decorate Wild' by Justina Blakeney

The best way to catch Blakeney’s vibe? Check out her gorgeous guide that is chock full of how-tos — from ways to make bold choices when it comes to color and pattern to incorporating heritage and travel into your personal design scheme. When armed with Blakeney’s insights, your style will be wilder in no time

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Quilted Cotton Velvet Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Quilted Cotton Velvet Throw Pillow

One can never have too many throw pillows and this quilted velvet version is right up our alley. Available in four colors and two shapes (an 18- by 18-inch square and a lumbar), the pillow’s highlight are those stitched accents.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Heathered Knit Throw Blanket ($30; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Heathered Knit Throw Blanket

We’re going to need one of these knit throws in every color, please! Available in six shades — from a crisp cream to a heathered rust — the tasseled blanket is perfect for movie night snuggles or casually draping over a formal chair.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Jacquard Bath Towel ($12; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Jacquard Bath Towel

The fastest way to zhush up a lackluster bathroom? With some new towels! And Blakeney’s preferred bold color palette is all over this option, along with some of her other favorite things — fringe and a jacquard weave, obvi.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Decorative Brass Hand Figurine ($10; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Decorative Brass Hand Figurine

Among Blakeney’s personal favorites in her collection is this petite brass hand. “The brass hand is another fave because we all have those odds and ends that need a home,” she says, adding, “so why not make it a beautiful one?”

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set (starting at $29; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Fun sheets are never a bad idea, and we’re completely smitten with the lively patterns on this 100% percale set. Whether you’re looking to reinvigorate a guest bed (we suggest the floral pattern) or add some serenity to your own (go with the teal dash option), this set is a win for us because of it’s oh-so-affordable.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Woven Natural Wastebasket ($20; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Woven Natural Wastebasket

Add a dose of boho charm to your bathroom scene with this open-top wastebasket wrapped in a light rattan. We love that it includes a removable liner, and that’s it’s part of a set! Match it with the two-piece canister set perfect for ensconcing Q-tips and cotton balls and the oval vanity tray that is officially the bathroom catchall we all need.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Selma Wicker Barrel Chair ($250; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Selma Wicker Barrel Chair

Um, WOW. Let us count the ways we love this chic wicker barrel chair. Like something you’d find in a glamorous safari lodge, the chair’s natural shade and ivory seat cushion will easily coordinate with your existing furniture. We want one for our bedroom and two for our sitting room!

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Beaded Radial Pattern Square Throw Pillow ($25; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Beaded Radial Pattern Square Throw Pillow

We can think of a dozen places in our abodes where this free-spirited beaded pillow would look right at home — atop our all-white bed, for example, or clustered atop a leather couch. Wherever it lands, it’s going to stand out thanks to the bright hues and those artistic beads.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Glass Jar Teal Tropic Oasis Candle ($15; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Glass Jar Teal Tropic Oasis Candle

We’ve never met a Target candle we didn’t like, and that includes this nature-inspired option from Blakeney, chock full of boho details — we love the beaded natural tassel almost as much as the brass-and-teal color composition.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Terracotta Vase ($25; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Terracotta Vase

Like something straight out of a Van Gogh painting, this sweet vase is going to steal the scene wherever it lands. Place it on a bookshelf, atop an entryway console or smack dab in the middle of your breakfast table, and the bright blue hue will add a pop of color to your space, while the terracotta will lend some natural textur