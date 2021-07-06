CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Google Nest Thermostat, a discounted Mac Mini and savings on a range of home essentials from Amazon. All that and more below.

Apple Mac Mini, 256GB ($599.99, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Mac Mini, 256GB

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now the 256GB model is down to $599.99 at Amazon from its regular price of $699.99 — the extra discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart ($79.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart

For those who missed out on Prime Day Instant Pot deals, there’s still a chance for you to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now, Amazon is lowering the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99, $40 off its usual price tag. The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer — over the Duo’s seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program creates perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils.

Google Nest Thermostat ($87.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Google Nest Thermostat

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $87.99 in the Snow colorway, just in time for sweltering summer heat. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are. It works without a C wire in most homes (you can check your system’s compatibility in the mobile app), and while this item is currently out of stock, you can still lock in this all-time low price when you buy it today.

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles during its End of Season Sale, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Amazon Stasher

Replenish your stores of home essentials like paper towels, trash bags, toilet paper and more with this deal from Amazon: Right now, when you purchase $50 worth of select items, including home cleaning supplies, paper products and more, you’ll get $15 off. Browse through the entire selection of more than 400 eligible products to find what you need; we’re especially big fans of the Stasher bags.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with code JULY. Favorites for men, women and kids like NMD_R1, Ultraboost 21, Stan Smiths and more are marked down through July 6 to help you stick to your fitness (and style) goals.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot, and that means major savings on a range of top-rated appliances. This is a buy more, save more event, so shoppers can get a discount of up to $700 when they bring home six more appliances, including ranges, microwaves, ovens, washers and dryers and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your entire kitchen or laundry room.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Great Indoors Event, you’ll get 15% off your purchase (might we recommend the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets?). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the new MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in silver and gold and the 512GB version in gold are a total of $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra Fourth of July savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

