Pet lion returned to owner after Cambodian Prime Minister intervenes

A pet lion that authorities seized from a house in Cambodia's capital last week was reunited with its owner on Monday -- after a personal intervention by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Police and wildlife officials initially raided the property on June 27, saying they were rescuing the animal after videos of it appeared on the social media app TikTok, and neighbors raised the alarm.

In the days that followed, social media posts appeared saying the lion should be returned to the owner, who had denied accusations of mistreating the animal.

The lion had been raised from a cub by its owners, who had removed its canine teeth, "drastically reducing the lion's quality of life," tweeted Wildlife Alliance, the NGO that helped in the initial removal of the lion.

The lion was kept at a house in the Cambodian campital, Phnom Penh.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the prime minister ordered the 18-month-old male lion be returned on the condition the owner make a proper cage.

