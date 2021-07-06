A woman mowing the lawn at a Canadian airstrip is struck and killed by a small plane making a landing

(CNN) A woman mowing the grass at a small airfield in Quebec died after she was hit by a plane as it came in for a landing, authorities say.

The 27-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was operating a tractor on Monday near the runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, about 37 miles (60 km) north of Montreal.

"What we can understand is that the woman was on a tractor mowing the lawn and when the plane did its descent to land on the airstrip the airplane hit the woman," Quebec municipal police spokesman Marc Tessier told CNN.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, Tessier said. She worked for a company that provided maintenance at the airport.

The pilot of the plane was not injured, but was in shock after the incident and was taken to the hospital to be checked out, he said.