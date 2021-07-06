Johannesburg (CNN) Military and police patrols are on the streets of the tiny African nation of eSwatini, and opposition leaders are in hiding, they told CNN Tuesday, as the continent's last absolute monarchy tries to contain pro-democracy protests.

The president of the opposition People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), Mlungisi Makhanya, told CNN on Tuesday that he had witnessed military and police patrols on the ground.

"The army was brought in to help protect and preserve," said Sen. Manqoba Khumalo, eSwatini's Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

But the acting eSwatini President of the Economic Freedom Fighters accused the military of having a more sinister purpose.

"For now we are on the run after soldiers were sent to kill political party leaders," activist Nombulelo Dlamini, told CNN.

Read More