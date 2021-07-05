Slain Georgia golf pro Gene Siller was someone who could make a bad day brighter, friends say

(CNN) Gene Siller, the Georgia country club golf pro shot to death on the course where he worked, always tried to help people, friends said Monday.

"Gene was a man of compassion. He loved everybody," said Rand Eberhard, a pastor who lives in a neighborhood near Pinetree Country Club and knew Siller. "It's a big void that is left in our community to lose such an important guy."

Eberhard told CNN it would have been in Gene's nature to help someone in need.

"He came in to check on a guy and help the guy, and this is what happens," he said. "It's an act of evil. It's an act of selfishness."

Siller, 41, Pinetree's director of golf, was found shot to death Saturday afternoon near the 10th green at the country club north of Atlanta, Cobb County police said.

The pickup truck on the 10th green of the Pinetree Country Club.

