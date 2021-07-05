Slain Georgia golf pro Gene Siller treated everyone with respect, friend says

(CNN) Gene Siller, the Georgia country club golf pro shot to death on the course where he worked, was well-liked and treated everyone with respect, a friend says.

The Saturday killing left the Pinetree Country Club community in shock, said Sebastian Schutte, who said he played a round with Siller the day before.

"It didn't hit me until later that this happened at our country club," he said. "I still can't believe it."

Siller, 41, Pinetree's director of golf, was found shot to death Saturday afternoon near the 10th green of the golf course north of Atlanta, Cobb County police said.

The pickup truck on the 10th green of the Pinetree Country Club.

A club member told CNN affiliate WXIA that Siller went to see why somebody had driven a pickup truck onto the course and was shot by the suspect, who then fled. The bodies of two men were found in the truck bed, police announced Sunday. Both victims also suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to police, and one of the men was the truck owner.

