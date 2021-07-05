3 men found dead at Georgia country club, including club pro Gene Siller

(CNN) Police are trying to find out who killed three men -- including golf pro Gene Siller -- whose bodies were found on the grounds of an Atlanta-area country club.

Cobb County police responded to a report of a person shot around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and found Siller on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, where he worked as the golf pro, according to a news release from the police department.

Gene Siller

Siller was found unresponsive with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect had driven to the green in a white Ram 3500 pickup truck and shot 41-year-old Siller when he went to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The suspect then fled, WXIA reported.

Police discovered the truck still on the green and found the bodies of two men in the bed of the truck, the release said. Both victims also suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

