Former UCLA football coach Terry Donahue dies at 77

(CNN) Longtime University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) football coach Terry Donahue died Sunday at the age of 77, the school announced.

Donahue died at his Newport Beach home surrounded by family following a two-year battle with cancer, the school said.

Donahue coached the Bruins from 1976 to 1995, finishing his UCLA career with a record of 151-74-8. Donahue's 151 wins is the most in UCLA history and his 98 conference wins remain the most in Pac-12 history.

Donahue became the first coach to win bowl games in seven consecutive seasons from 1982 to 1988, including three Rose Bowl victories in 1983, 1984, and 1986.

After leaving the coaching ranks following the 1995 season, Donahue worked broadcast assignments for CBS Sports and FOX Sports. Donahue also worked in the front office of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers as the director of player personnel beginning in 1999. He then served as the general manager from 2001 to 2005.

