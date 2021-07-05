NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead from fireworks accident, medical examiner's office says

(CNN) Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a party, according to authorities in Novi, Michigan.

Kivlenieks, 24, died from a fireworks mortar blast and chest trauma, according to Inspector Mitch Brown of the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

The death was ruled accidental after a full autopsy was conducted by the Oakland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ljubisa Dragovic, Brown said.

Novi Police Department Lt. Jason Meier told CNN that the chest injury from the fireworks resulted in internal injuries.

Earlier on Monday, Meier had said there seemed to be a malfunction that sent the fireworks in the direction of people. Kivlenieks and others were in a hot tub and when they tried to get out, Kivlenieks slipped, fell, and hit his head on the concrete, Meier had said.

Read More