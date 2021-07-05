NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead at 24 from apparent head injury

(CNN) Matiss Kivlenieks, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a private party in Novi, Michigan, which led to a fall, according to Novi Police Department Lieutenant Jason Meier.

Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched for an injury call at 10:13pm, Meier said.

According to Meier, there seemed to be a fireworks malfunction that sent the fireworks in the direction of people. Kivlenieks, 24, and others were in a hot tub, and when they tried to leave the hot tub, Kivlenieks slipped, fell, and hit his head on the concrete, Meier added.

Kivlenieks was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and pronounced dead, Meier said.

"It's still an active investigation, but we're treating it as a tragic accident," Meier said.

