Patrick Smith/Getty Images

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 26: Gwendolyn Berry (L), third place, looks on during the playing of the national anthem with DeAnna Price (C), first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place, on the podium after the Women's Hammer Throw final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)