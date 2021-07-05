More than 125 Covid-19 cases tied to South Texas church camp, pastor says

(CNN) More than 125 campers and adults who attended a summer camp run by a South Texas church have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from Clear Creek Community Church Lead Pastor Bruce Wesley.

The outbreak stems from a late June Student Ministry Camp for sixth through 12th graders that was attended by over 400 people, he said.

"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp," Wesley said.

"And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp."

Clear Creek Community Church is an interdenominational church based in League City, Texas, with five campuses south of Houston.

