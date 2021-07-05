(CNN) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has defended its decision to train female soldiers to march in high heels, following an outcry from local lawmakers.

Women from the Ukrainian armed forces will march in a parade to mark the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, according to a statement from Army Inform, the defense ministry's official news agency, published Thursday.

They have been training twice a day to master the steps and are progressing well, Major Eugene Balabushka told Army Inform. Balabushka confirmed the plan to wear high heels during the parade.

Ivanna Medvid, a cadet at the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev, has been training for more than a month. "Today, for the first time, training takes place in high-heeled shoes," she told Army Inform. "It's a little harder than in boots, but we try."

However, the decision to march in high heels angered a number of lawmakers after local media picked up images published by the defense ministry.

Read More