If you’re planning on spending as much time as possible in a pool this summer, among the most vital products to ensure a relaxing time are, of course, gorgeous and often quite funny pool floats.
They can do it all: Provide buoyancy for you and your loved ones, shield you from the sun, serve as the perfect Instagrammable accessory and most importantly, prove that you are the ruler of the pool. Here are our top picks for you and your family to float down your very own lazy river in style.
Pool floats for adults
Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float ($36.99; amazon.com)
This giant mythical creature will keep up to two adults afloat, and can be inflated with a hair dryer.
Yacht Pool Float ($110.01, originally $119; amazon.com)
Almost as good as the real thing.
Avocado Float with Beach Ball Pit ($22.99, originally $28.99; amazon.com)
In addition to providing a comfortable lounge, the pit pops out for a perfect beach ball.
Glitter Flamingo Pool Float ($72.95, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
This giant flamingo float is sure to make a splash and give your pool party a swanky feel.
Mermaid Tail Pool Float Metallic Blue ($10; target.com)
Inspire envy among your fellow mermaids with this blue shimmery tail.
Funboy Butterfly Pool Float ($118.65, originally $129; amazon.com)
This raft gives “float like a butterfly” a whole new meaning.
Diamond Ring Pool Float ($19.99; amazon.com)
This flashy pool float will make the perfect Instagram post, plus it can be inflated quickly with a hair dryer.
Luxury Inflatable Airplane ($99; amazon.com)
To make up for all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020. Features a daybed cup-holder.
Pool floats for kids
Sea Dragon Float ($38.59, originally $48.99; target.com)
Why slay a dragon when you can play with a dragon? This purple sea dragon is made from heavy-duty PVC vinyl, ensuring durability in the sun and water.
Sunshine On Float ($4, originally $5; target.com)
This classic tube will brighten any pool scene.
Sloth Pool Float Yellow ($15; target.com)
When you’re trying to channel your inner sloth and relax, hop on this pool float and chill out.
Gummy Bear Sweet Treat Float ($34.99, originally $42.99; target.com)
What kid doesn’t want a giant gummy bear? While they can’t eat this one, they can spend the afternoon soaking in some sun with its built-in headrest.
Pool floats for babies
Lil’ Canopy Shark Float Light Blue ($12; target.com)
Built for kids up to 40 pounds, this shark-shaped float has a canopy for sun protection and a ring with a divided seat so your little one can stay upright and have their legs in the water.
Lil’ Canopy Unicorn Float Light Pink ($12; target.com)
Just like the float above, this one instead features a rainbow unicorn.
Shark Baby Pool Float (starting at $17.89; amazon.com)
“Baby Shark” will take on a whole new meaning with this inflatable floatie swim ring. For ages 9-36 months old.
Octopus Activity Center ($29.99; target.com)