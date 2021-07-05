Tokyo (CNN) Japanese rescue workers continued to search for survivors Monday, two days after a devastating "tsunami" of mud swept through a coastal city, killing at least three people and leaving 80 feared missing.

Torrential rains triggered the powerful mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Footage posted on social media showed the deluge of black water crash down a mountain and into the city, destroying homes in its path as neighbors watched on in horror.

Rescue efforts were stepped up throughout the weekend, with police, firefighters and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces joining the difficult and occasionally treacherous operations. An additional 13 people were rescued Sunday, an Atami City official said, one of whom was seriously injured and later died, bringing the death toll to three.

The official added that 25 survivors have been rescued, while 80 remain unaccounted for. Officials had previously said 113 were missing.

Of the people currently unaccounted for, it's possible that some may not have been in the city at the time of the mudslide, the city official said. Authorities are working to confirm their whereabouts, the official added.

