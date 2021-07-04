Here are some of the ways NCAA athletes are embracing the new world of the 'NIL' deal

(CNN) This week saw the beginning of the NIL-era of college athletics.

Suddenly allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (or NIL), college athletes are unleashing a barrage of endorsement deal announcements.

Potentially 460,000 NCAA student-athletes can now sign sponsorship deals. And the profit-making has already begun as college athletes are taking to social media to announce the different types of deals they had signed.

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King announced on Twitter Thursday he was signing an endorsement deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk, along with teammate Bubba Bolden.

I couldn't think of a better start to the NIL era than an Iowa basketball player doing a meet and greet at a fireworks store. This absolutely rules https://t.co/5AXKWBq2As — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) June 30, 2021

King also paired with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton as co-founders on NIL platform Dreamfield, which focuses on booking live events for student athletes. Those are two of the four deals that King has inked since Thursday.