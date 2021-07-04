Authorities charge 11 people involved in a standoff with Massachusetts police

(CNN) The 11 men who were arrested in Wakefield, Massachusetts, after an overnight standoff with Massachusetts State Police (MSP) have been charged with at least six offenses.

The suspects "refer to themselves as a militia" and said they adhere to Moorish Sovereign Ideology, the MSP and Middlesex District Attorney's office announced in a joint statement Sunday.

The nine-hour ordeal, which started during a police traffic stop, led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 95 and a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area on a busy holiday weekend, police said.

All suspects are facing charges of eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of body armor in commission of a crime, possession of a high capacity magazine, improper storage of firearms in a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a crime, the statement said.

The suspects range from 17 to 40 years old and are from different states, including Rhode Island, New York and Michigan.

