Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Alexandru Stepan holds his son, Daniel, during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, on Sunday, July 4. In pictures: Americans celebrate the Fourth of July

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Alexandru Stepan holds his son, Daniel, during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, on Sunday, July 4.

The Covid-19 pandemic limited Fourth of July celebrations around the United States last year, with people staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

But now that more than 150 million American adults are fully vaccinated, the holiday looks more like it used to: family gatherings, parades, barbecues and, of course, lots of fireworks.

The White House is hosting a celebration as well to mark the nation's headway in fighting Covid-19. Roughly 1,000 guests are expected to attend, making it the largest event to be hosted at the White House since the start of the new administration.