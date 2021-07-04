Alexandru Stepan holds his son, Daniel, during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, on Sunday, July 4.
Alexandru Stepan holds his son, Daniel, during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, on Sunday, July 4.
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic limited Fourth of July celebrations around the United States last year, with people staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

But now that more than 150 million American adults are fully vaccinated, the holiday looks more like it used to: family gatherings, parades, barbecues and, of course, lots of fireworks.

The White House is hosting a celebration as well to mark the nation's headway in fighting Covid-19. Roughly 1,000 guests are expected to attend, making it the largest event to be hosted at the White House since the start of the new administration.

People gather at Coney Island beach in New York City on Sunday.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Men dressed as Revolutionary War soldiers fire a volley prior to the baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Sunday, in Atlanta.
Ben Margot/AP
A participant chugs beer during the 47th annual Hermosa Beach Ironman competition in California. Competitors run a mile, paddle a surfboard a mile and chug a six pack of beer.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A group of boys eat ice cream at the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Sunday.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
A woman grills food at McCarren Park in New York, on Sunday.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
People watch fireworks from a park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, July 3.
Charlie Riedel/AP
People gather at Rehoboth Beach for July Fourth celebrations on Saturday, in Delaware.
Chuck Snyder/USA Today Network
People carry an American flag during the Coronado Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, in Coronado, California.
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
A teenager wearing a Bald Eagle mask looks out from a decorated golf cart during the annual Bicycle and Golf cart parade celebrating Independence Day on July 3 in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.
Richard Ellis/ZUMA
Children watch the LibertyFest Parade in celebration of the Fourth of July in Edmond, Oklahoma, Saturday, July 3.
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/Imagn
Kate Kendall and her daughter Georgia, 5, participated in the annual Converse Heights Fourth of July Parade, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday morning, July 3.
TIm Kimzey/Spartanburg Herald-Journal/Imagn