Eight people shot near Texas car wash

(CNN) Eight people were injured in a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday morning.

An officer heard gunfire around 1:30 a.m. local time, Fort Worth Police said in a news release . When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, they found eight people with gunshot wounds, according to police.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition, the release said.

"It appears that several different guns were used due to multiple shell casings located in the area," police said.

No suspects have been arrested, according to Fort Worth Police. Gun violence detectives are continuing the investigation.