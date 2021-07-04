Start your week smart: Covid-19, Surfside, Elsa, Japan, Massachusetts standoff
Updated 8:42 AM ET, Sun July 4, 2021
A Georgia woman woke up to a surprise when a wild cat native to Africa jumped onto her bed. The exotic feline fled, and local officials are setting up traps to try and catch it. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
By Faith Karimi
Former South African President Jacob Zuma had until the end of today to turn himself in to prison. But in a last-minute development, the country's top court agreed to hear his challenge to the 15-month sentence he faced for failing to appear at his corruption inquiry.
Jeff Bezos is goin