01:53 - Source: CNN
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Now playing
01:53
CDC: Delta variant now accounts for 1 in 4 cases nationwide
CNN
Now playing
04:15
Officials blame Delta variant for Covid-19 surge in Missouri
Getty Images
Now playing
06:56
'There is a tsunami coming': Widower warns of Covid 'long haulers' plight
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
03:47
Will a Covid-19 vaccine booster be needed later this year?
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
'Let me give you a flash': Hear Dr. Fauci fire back at critics
CNN
Now playing
02:45
Cities debate future of outdoor dining post-pandemic
CNN
Now playing
04:52
Vaccine-hesitant patient: If I could do it all over again, I'd get it
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:21
California is still requiring masks in these places