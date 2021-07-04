Pets and fireworks: How to keep your animals calm and safe on July 4

(CNN) We may find fireworks beautiful and festive, but they explode like magnified gunfire in the exquisitely sensitive ears of many of our pets.

Human ears are damaged at a mere 85 decibels. Yet we can hear to only about 20,000 hertz, while dogs can hear between 45,000 and 65,000 hertz . Just think of the physical and emotional damage that might occur to a dog left outside to face the noise.

Not to mention that when frightened, dogs bolt, and owners may lose their best friends in the night.

"Dogs have been known to dig under or jump over fences, break tethers or even shatter windows in response to their fireworks fears," according to Best Friends Animal Society, one of the nation's oldest no-kill agencies.