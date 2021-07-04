CNN —

Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July Fourth weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.

Major retailers

Bed Bath and Beyond: The beloved home brand is now offering up to 50% off outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, decor and more.

Best Buy : The mega-retailer is offering savings on tons of top tech items like TVs, laptops, headphones and earbuds along with major appliances and small appliances.

Bloomgindale’s: Save 30 to 50% sitewide on apparel, shoes, accessories and more with an additional 50% off clearance items.

eBay : Score deals on top brands including Roomba, Bose, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 15% off select like-new items with code JULY4SAVINGS.

Lowe’s : From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, this Lowe’s sale includes everything you need to gear up for summer.

Macy’s: Right now you can get 20% to 60% off apparel for men, women and kids; jewelry; accessories; home goods; and more. Right now you can get 20% to 60% off apparel for men, women and kids; jewelry; accessories; home goods; and more.

Overstock : Shop the Fourth of July Sale for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

The Home Depot : The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.

Wayfair : The mega home store’s July Fourth Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty