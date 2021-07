Philippine Air Force plane crashes with troops aboard

(CNN) Rescue operations are underway after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, officials said.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

Smoke billows from the crash site in Patikul village, Jolo in the southern Philippines on July 4, 2021.

The plane crashed into nearby Patikul village, the report said. Images from a local TV station appeared to show the burning wreck of the plane and thick smoke billowing from the village.

Sobejana said at least 40 people have been rescued and are being treated at a military hospital in Jolo, CNN Philippines reported. It is unclear how many people were on board when the plane crashed.

Military and civilian firefighters have been deployed to put out the fire and rescue operations are focused on pulling survivors from the crash site, according to CNN Philippines.

