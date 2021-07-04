At least 17 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

(CNN) At least 17 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, officials said, as rescue and recovery operations continue.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

Smoke billows from the crash site in Patikul village, Jolo in the southern Philippines on July 4, 2021.

The plane crashed into nearby Patikul village, the report said. Images from a local TV station appeared to show the burning wreck of the plane and thick smoke billowing from the village.

Sobejana said at least 40 people have been rescued and are being treated at a military hospital in Jolo, CNN Philippines reported. The plane was carrying 92 personnel on board, including three pilots and five crew members. The rest were army personnel reporting for duty, the report said, citing defense minister Delfin Lorenzana.

He reportedly said at least 17 bodies have been recovered during the rescue efforts.

