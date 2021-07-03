Photos: The photographer captured a mesmerizing panorama of the Milky Way over the lavender fields in Valensole, France. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: This castle in Chambord, Centre-Val de Loire, France, had intervals of illumination with a minute's pause every 15 minutes. During the pauses, the photographer shot, trying to get as many images as possible. While processing it he had to try to mimic the reflection due to the time delay caused by the castle lights. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: The Veil Nebula complex is the remnant of a giant supernova explosion, and this image shows only a part of the complex as the entire nebula is around six times the diameter of the full moon. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: This image, taken using two cameras and two telescopes, shows the International Space Station transiting a very slim waning crescent moon during broad daylight. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: The photographer was able to capture the Aurora Borealis over the Kola Bay in Murmansk, Russia, after several attempts and many hours of waiting. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: The comet NEOWISE can be seen passing over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: In this is panorama of the Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the photographer came across this estuary that reflected the sky perfectly on a winter's night. He captured the panorama first, and then took a shot of himself out on the ice. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: The Milky Way is rising over Durdle Door, southern England, and Saturn and Jupiter can also be seen to the left of the frame, just above the horizon. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Taken in Shanghai, this image, composed of four different exposures from the same perspective, records the process of the sun rising. Hide Caption 9 of 10