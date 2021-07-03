This forgotten species thought to be extinct was actually on an island paradise

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Sat July 3, 2021

The photographer captured a mesmerizing panorama of the Milky Way over the lavender fields in Valensole, France.
This castle in Chambord, Centre-Val de Loire, France, had intervals of illumination with a minute&#39;s pause every 15 minutes. During the pauses, the photographer shot, trying to get as many images as possible. While processing it he had to try to mimic the reflection due to the time delay caused by the castle lights.
The Veil Nebula complex is the remnant of a giant supernova explosion, and this image shows only a part of the complex as the entire nebula is around six times the diameter of the full moon.
This image, taken using two cameras and two telescopes, shows the International Space Station transiting a very slim waning crescent moon during broad daylight.
The photographer was able to capture the Aurora Borealis over the Kola Bay in Murmansk, Russia, after several attempts and many hours of waiting.
The comet NEOWISE can be seen passing over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom.
In this is panorama of the Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the photographer came across this estuary that reflected the sky perfectly on a winter&#39;s night. He captured the panorama first, and then took a shot of himself out on the ice.
The Milky Way is rising over Durdle Door, southern England, and Saturn and Jupiter can also be seen to the left of the frame, just above the horizon.
Taken in Shanghai, this image, composed of four different exposures from the same perspective, records the process of the sun rising.
These roofs look out onto the photographer&#39;s flat in the center of Paris, and the image tracks the moon&#39;s trajectory.
(CNN)When I was a kid, field trips to the local science museum or planetarium were more appealing than any playground.

Disposable camera in hand, I marveled that a dinosaur fossil could tower over me in one room while an Apollo capsule seemed to float in the next. The things I learned created constellations of fascination.
    My mom would take me on a regular basis so we could see the latest film exploring the ocean depths or check on "Steggy" the stegosaurus. (Somewhere, there is a photo of me with my arms thrown around his neck.)
      They say the things we love as children stay with us; I was reminded of that this week when NASA announced the name of its moon-bound mannequin, voted on by space fans. The name has a special legacy behind it that took me right back to the first time I peered up at the Apollo exhibit.
        Thank you for joining us on our weekly expeditions through the wonders of this world and what exists beyond it. We're thrilled you're along for the ride.
        Look up

          Comets, planets and stars spill across the sky in breathtaking new images that capture the striking beauty of Earth and space.
          Photographers from 75 countries submitted more than 4,500 images to the 2021 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
          The images reveal natural wonders captured during a time when many were forced inside by the pandemic. Luckily for us, these photographers ventured out and set their eyes on the skies.
          The winners will be announced in September, so check back to see how your favorites fare.

          Fossils and fireballs

          Dinosaurs were doomed to disappear from the Earth when a city-size asteroid slammed into our planet 66 million years ago. But new research suggests these creatures weren't exactly thriving before that fateful strike.
          Scientists studied 1,600 dinosaur fossils, representing 247 species, to track their evolution.
          The dino populations were doing well until something suddenly put a stop to their success millions of years before the asteroid impact.
          The research, which contradicts other recent studies, suggests two different factors that contributed to dinosaur decline before their ultimate end.

          Across the universe

          This illustration provides an artistic view of what happens when a black hole swallows a neutron star.
          Imagine Pac-Man, but on an astronomical scale. Researchers detected ripples in space-time, called gravitational waves, fro