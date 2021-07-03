Rain could dampen your star-spangled plans this weekend

(CNN) The Fourth of July finally falls on a weekend and people are looking to get outdoors -- but in some regions of the US, an umbrella will be on the packing list, while sunscreen and a way to cool down are on others.

The South is looking at showers throughout the weekend before a possible threat from Hurricane Elsa, while the Desert Southwest will continue to see monsoonal moisture. Across the country, the Northern Plains are taking the heat from the same system that shattered records in the Northwest this week.

Southern soaker

Beachgoers headed to the Gulf Coast are likely to see plenty of rainfall this holiday weekend. A strong cold front will push east and southeast through Monday, extending from New Mexico to the Carolinas, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms to much of the Southern US through the Fourth of July into early next week.

The heaviest showers will be in the Deep South, with areas like Houston and New Orleans seeing up to an inch and a half to two inches of rain. Showers extend from Texas to the Florida Panhandle as the cold front interacts with Gulf moisture.