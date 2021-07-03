Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed

(CNN) An Atlanta woman woke up to a surprise when a cat -- that was not hers -- jumped onto her bed Wednesday morning.

She was even more shocked to discover the cat was a serval -- an exotic cat native to Africa.

Kristine Frank, who lives in the Brookhaven neighborhood, told CNN that the cat came in the house shortly after her husband took their dog outside, leaving a door open.

The cat was just 6 inches from her face, Frank said. She scared it off the bed.

"I said, 'That's not a normal house cat. I don't know what that is, but I am terrified right now,'" she said.

Read More