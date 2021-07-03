Massachusetts police standoff with heavily armed men ends in 11 arrests

(CNN) A standoff overnight between Massachusetts State Police and "several heavily armed men" in the woods ended Saturday morning with 11 people arrested, authorities said.

The ordeal, which started during a police traffic stop, led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 95 and a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area, police said.

The men were wearing what Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason described as tactical vests and military style uniforms, along with body cameras, and they were carrying a mixture of long rifles and pistols. The men indicated they were traveling from Rhode Island for "training," according to Mason.

Mason said at a Saturday morning press conference that he was not aware of any specific demands by the group and that negotiators had been engaged with them to learn more.

The situation started around 1:30 a.m., when a state trooper saw two vehicles in the breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, Mason said.

