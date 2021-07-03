Three years after the Capital Gazette shooting, its former publisher still sleeps with a gun

(CNN) Tom Marquardt, the former editor and publisher of the Capital Gazette, could have easily found himself in the cross-hairs of Jarrod Ramos, the man responsible for busting into the paper's newsroom and killing five staffers with his pump action shotgun.

Lucky for Marquardt, he had already retired from the newspaper. But three years after the brutal massacre in Annapolis, Maryland, Marquardt's innocence is gone, replaced by a Heckler & Koch VP9 and a .357 Smith and Wesson, both loaded with hollow point bullets.

Marquardt, who was against guns his whole life, found himself changed forever on that brutal day.

"I never thought I'd live to see the day where I have weapons, plural, in my house," said Marquardt, 73, who added that the loaded weapons are with him every night in his bedroom while he sleeps. "I was never a gun-toter, I was never a gun owner. But here I am, trying to safeguard my domicile and my family."

As Marquardt and his wife make plans to go back to training at their favorite gun range -- The Alamo -- a jury will decide whether Ramos, the man who pleaded guilty and admitted to killing his colleagues, should spend the rest of his days in a prison cell or under psychiatric supervision at a maximum security hospital.

Read More