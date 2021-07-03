Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

(CNN) Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage.

The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation and other projects, they said in a joint statement.

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," the statement said.

"Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Fifty-six-year-old Khan, who has two kids from a previous marriage, is among the highest-grossing Bollywood actors. Beyond India, he also enjoys a large fan following in China, the world's second-largest film market.

