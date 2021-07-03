(CNN) A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large "eye of fire" has been brought under control, according to Mexico's state oil company Pemex.

Orange flames resembling molten lava were pictured on social media and dubbed an "eye of fire" on social media because of the blaze's circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform.

In a statement, Pemex said the fire, blamed on a gas leak from an underwater pipeline, happened at 5:15 a.m. local time off the coast of Campeche.

The fire, which was close to an oil platform, was put out by 10:45 a.m. local time, and no injuries or evacuations of the facility have been reported.

Pemex said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Read More