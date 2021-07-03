Former South African president Jacob Zuma delays prison deadline with last ditch legal maneuver

Nkandla, South Africa (CNN) Jacob Zuma and his lawyers successfully delayed the former South African president's prison sentence for contempt of court on Saturday when the country's top court agreed to hear his application for a review of their decision to sentence him to 15 months in prison.

In the application, 79-year-old Zuma and his lawyers claimed that the sentence threatened his life and that the Constitutional Court's decision was unfair to their client.

This comes after Zuma was ordered to hand himself in to a police station in his hometown Nkandla or Johannesburg by the end of this Sunday. Failing that, the police were given three days to bring him in.

The Constitutional Court hearing will take place on July 12. Some legal analysts say the application is highly unlikely to succeed, but it buys Zuma more time.

On Tuesday, July 6, a High Court in Pietermaritzburg will hear a separate application from Zuma to stay his committal to prison by the Constitutional Court -- but given the decision to hear the rescission request, legal experts believe it could inform their decision on whether to have Zuma arrested.

