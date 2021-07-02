CNN —

Megan Fox’s kids steal the spotlight, Heidi Klum gives a standing ovation and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosts “Jeopardy!” These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Unexpected guests

01:17 - Source: CNN See Megan Fox's kids crash her TV interview

Megan Fox’s kids derailed her efforts to promote her upcoming film “Till Death” on NBC’s “Today” by sneaking into the background of her live TV interview. Fox laughed off the incident, joking that the three boys don’t listen to her “at all.”

The Golden Buzzer

00:58 - Source: CNN See the act that stunned 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum

Quick-change artist Léa Kyle earned the “golden buzzer” from judge Heidi Klum for combining fashion and magic in an impressive “America’s Got Talent” performance.

Sweet success

01:46 - Source: CNN Good luck breaking this deceptively tough world record

When British civil engineer Will Cutbill was going stir crazy during the pandemic, it only took him a few hours to set a Guinness World Record. What feat had him jumping for joy? Stacking five M&M candies on top of each other. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports it’s harder than it looks.

Who is CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent?

00:55 - Source: CNN Business Watch CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta host 'Jeopardy!'

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has fulfilled his lifelong dream of hosting “Jeopardy!” He is one of several guests hosts for the show since veteran host Alex Trebek’s death.

Polar plunge

01:13 - Source: CNN Watch bears take a dip as temperatures soar

As temperatures soared during a recent heat wave in North America, bears in Canada and California were seen taking a swim to cool off during the harsh conditions.