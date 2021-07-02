The weird and wonderful world of the ocean twilight zone
Plunge into the ocean twilight zone and you'll encounter an array of weird and wonderful species like nothing else found on earth. Scroll through the gallery to explore...
Phronima -- A small, translucent crustacean that turns its victims into its home. The phronima will skewer salps -- a gelatinous invertebrate -- and hollow out their insides, before climbing in. Female phronima lay their eggs inside before climbing out and pushing the remaining carcass around, lending it the nickname "pram bug."
Glass squid -- Glass squid are filled with ammonium chloride, a solution lighter than seawater, allowing them to float through the ocean in search of food and mates. Born in the surface ocean, they grow to full size at fourth months and will enter the twilight zone.
Barbeled dragonfish -- A fish with a fearsome mouth, the barbeled dragonfish has fangs embedded with nanocrystals that make its bite stronger than a shark, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI). Females have a bioluminescent lure dangling from their chin. Grows to up to 20 inches (51 cm).
Strawberry squid -- Two eyes are better than one -- particularly in the case of the strawberry squid, whose eyes are different sizes. Its larger yellow eye is super-sensitive and picks out prey in waters above, while its smaller blue eye looks below for signs of bioluminescent fauna it will also eat.
Slender snipe eel -- The snipe eel has a whole lot of backbone, with 750 vertebrae -- the most of any species on earth according to the WHOI. Their large eyes make up for a lack of bioluminescence when hunting for prey.
Fangtooth -- According to the WHOI the fangtooth has the highest tooth to body ratio of any fish in the ocean. In fact, it's able to catch fish bigger than itself. Sockets in the roof of its mouth prevent the fish's teeth from puncturing its own brain in the process.
Acanthephyra sp. -- Acanthephyra is a genus of shrimp known for their vibrant color and bioluminescent properties.
Bristlemouth -- There may be as many as a quadrillion (1,000 trillion) of these small fish in the ocean, making it the most abundant vertebrate on Earth. Bristlemouths do not take part in the nightly migration to the surface ocean. A clue as to why might be their swim bladders: while those creatures that make the migration have swim-bladders filled with air, the bristlemouth's is filled with fat.