Millions in the West are still under heat warnings as parched conditions threaten even more wildfires

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Fri July 2, 2021

(CNN)More than 4 million people remain under heat warnings in parts of the Pacific Northwest as drought conditions could be exacerbated by record high temperatures through the holiday weekend.

As of Friday, 93% of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Add the threat of dry thunderstorms for some areas in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Oregon and that creates the perfect conditions for wildfires to ignite, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.
    "The risk of dry thunderstorms can spark wildfires, and the fact that so much of the entire West is under a drought, that could lead to wildfires popping up quite easily," Shackelford said. "It just takes one spark from a powerline in some of these places to start."
      But he noted that wind gusts are expected to be high on Friday, which makes taming those potential fires much easier.
        A historic heatwave has been searing much of the Pacific Northwest, where more than 20 record high temperatures could be broken through the weekend, Shackelford said.
        A couple and their dog lie in the shade Monday in Portland, Oregon. Portland had another record-high temperature on Monday: 116 degrees.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        A couple and their dog lie in the shade Monday in Portland, Oregon. Portland had another record-high temperature on Monday: 116 degrees.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 14
        Cora Richardson cools off in a fountain Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced its hottest day on record Tuesday as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set in 1964.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Cora Richardson cools off in a fountain Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced its hottest day on record Tuesday as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set in 1964.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 14
        Firefighters check on a man in Spokane's Mission Park on Tuesday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Firefighters check on a man in Spokane's Mission Park on Tuesday.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 14
        People escape the heat Tuesday at a cooling center in Spokane.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        People escape the heat Tuesday at a cooling center in Spokane.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 14
        A woman shops for perishable items at a grocery store in Portland on Monday. The food was covered with a layer of plastic to keep in the cool air.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        A woman shops for perishable items at a grocery store in Portland on Monday. The food was covered with a layer of plastic to keep in the cool air.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 14
        Children cool off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland on Sunday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Children cool off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 14
        A man experiencing homelessness sleeps in the Portland sun on Monday. Nonprofit groups have also been opening cooling centers to help people in Portland and other Oregon cities.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        A man experiencing homelessness sleeps in the Portland sun on Monday. Nonprofit groups have also been opening cooling centers to help people in Portland and other Oregon cities.
        Hide Caption
        7 of 14
        Emily Beers and Craig Patterson cool off Sunday in a pool set up in front of Patterson's home in Vancouver, British Columbia.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Emily Beers and Craig Patterson cool off Sunday in a pool set up in front of Patterson's home in Vancouver, British Columbia.
        Hide Caption
        8 of 14
        Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at Portland's High Rocks Park on Sunday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at Portland's High Rocks Park on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        9 of 14
        Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer that reads 116 degrees while walking to his apartment in Everett, Washington, on Sunday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer that reads 116 degrees while walking to his apartment in Everett, Washington, on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        10 of 14
        An abandoned pint of ice cream melts in Portland on Sunday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        An abandoned pint of ice cream melts in Portland on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        11 of 14
        People rest at a cooling center that was set up at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland on Sunday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        People rest at a cooling center that was set up at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland on Sunday.
        Hide Caption
        12 of 14
        Paramedics respond to a heat-exposure call in Salem, Oregon, on Saturday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        Paramedics respond to a heat-exposure call in Salem, Oregon, on Saturday.
        Hide Caption
        13 of 14
        People play beach volleyball at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park as the sun sets on Thursday.
        Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest
        People play beach volleyball at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park as the sun sets on Thursday.
        Hide Caption
        14 of 14
        Although it will be less intense than recent days, "triple-digit heat is still likely each afternoon across some interior areas through the holiday weekend and into early next week," according to the Weather Prediction Center.
