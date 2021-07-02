Millions in the West are still under heat warnings as parched conditions threaten even more wildfires

(CNN) More than 4 million people remain under heat warnings in parts of the Pacific Northwest as drought conditions could be exacerbated by record high temperatures through the holiday weekend.

As of Friday, 93% of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Add the threat of dry thunderstorms for some areas in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Oregon and that creates the perfect conditions for wildfires to ignite, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

"The risk of dry thunderstorms can spark wildfires, and the fact that so much of the entire West is under a drought, that could lead to wildfires popping up quite easily," Shackelford said. "It just takes one spark from a powerline in some of these places to start."

But he noted that wind gusts are expected to be high on Friday, which makes taming those potential fires much easier.

A historic heatwave has been searing much of the Pacific Northwest, where more than 20 record high temperatures could be broken through the weekend, Shackelford said.

Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest A couple and their dog lie in the shade Monday in Portland, Oregon. Portland had another record-high temperature on Monday: 116 degrees. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Cora Richardson cools off in a fountain Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane experienced its hottest day on record Tuesday as temperatures reached 109 degrees, breaking a previous high of 108 degrees set in 1964. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Firefighters check on a man in Spokane's Mission Park on Tuesday. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest People escape the heat Tuesday at a cooling center in Spokane. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest A woman shops for perishable items at a grocery store in Portland on Monday. The food was covered with a layer of plastic to keep in the cool air. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Children cool off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland on Sunday. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest A man experiencing homelessness sleeps in the Portland sun on Monday. Nonprofit groups have also been opening cooling centers to help people in Portland and other Oregon cities. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Emily Beers and Craig Patterson cool off Sunday in a pool set up in front of Patterson's home in Vancouver, British Columbia. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at Portland's High Rocks Park on Sunday. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer that reads 116 degrees while walking to his apartment in Everett, Washington, on Sunday. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest An abandoned pint of ice cream melts in Portland on Sunday. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest People rest at a cooling center that was set up at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland on Sunday. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest Paramedics respond to a heat-exposure call in Salem, Oregon, on Saturday. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest People play beach volleyball at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park as the sun sets on Thursday. Hide Caption 14 of 14

Read More