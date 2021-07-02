Millions in the West are still under heat warnings as parched conditions threaten even more wildfires

(CNN) More than 4 million people remain under heat warnings in parts of the Pacific Northwest as drought conditions could be exacerbated by record high temperatures through the holiday weekend.

As of Friday, 93% of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Add the threat of dry thunderstorms for some areas in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Oregon and that creates the perfect conditions for wildfires to ignite, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

"The risk of dry thunderstorms can spark wildfires, and the fact that so much of the entire West is under a drought, that could lead to wildfires popping up quite easily," Shackelford said. "It just takes one spark from a powerline in some of these places to start."

But he noted that wind gusts are expected to be high on Friday, which makes taming those potential fires much easier.

A historic heatwave has been searing much of the Pacific Northwest, where more than 20 record high temperatures could be broken through the weekend, Shackelford said.