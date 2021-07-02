Phylicia Rashad pens letter to Howard students and parents: "I offer my most sincere apology"

(CNN) Actress Phylicia Rashad sent a letter to Howard University students and parents on Friday, offering "[her] most sincere apology" for tweeting in celebration of Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned.

"My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence," Rashad wrote.

In May, Rashad, an alumna of Howard University, was appointed dean of its recently reestablished College of Fine Arts.

On Wednesday, Rashad tweeted, "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!", along with a photo of Cosby.

Rashad said that she has since removed "that upsetting tweet."

