North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo building deemed unsafe

(CNN) The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of a condo building after a report submitted Friday determined the structure is unsafe, officials said.

Crestview Towers, about seven miles north of the Surfside condo building that collapsed last week, was deemed to be structurally and electrically unsafe based on a delinquent recertification report for the almost 50-year-old building, said City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III.

The report was dated January 11, 2021, and was submitted Friday, Sorey said. An engineer retained by the condominium association concluded in the report that the building was structurally and electrically unsafe, Sorey said.

Crestview, built in 1972, had not undergone the recertification process required for buildings 40 years old, according to Sorey.

"And that's what pushed us to push the issue of their compliance, and then that's when they submitted their report," the city manager said, adding a 30-day notice of closure was posted by the city yesterday. The condo's report was submitted to the city around 2 p.m. Friday, he said.

