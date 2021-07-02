Judge orders Minneapolis to add more police officers

(CNN) A Minneapolis judge has sided with residents who sued the city over police staffing levels, saying the mayor and City Council failed to keep the adequate number of officers required by the municipal charter.

Anderson's ruling, delivered on Thursday, said Mayor Jacob Frey and the council in understaffing the police force "failed to perform an official duty clearly imposed by law."

Frey's office, in a statement, declined comment on the lawsuit but said the mayor "will continue working to increase officer staffing levels" and supports "recruiting more community-minded officers."

On April 10, there were 743 city police officers, with 92 on leave, according to the court order.

