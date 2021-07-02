Boy Scouts of America reaches $850 million settlement with sexual abuse victims

(CNN) The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with sexual abuse victims amid bankruptcy proceedings and allegations of widespread abuse within the group, it said in news release.

Under the agreement, BSA will pay up to $250 million in value to a trust fund that will compensate survivors of abuse. The other $600 will come from local councils.

Additional negotiations with sponsoring and chartering organizations that "have billions of dollars in legal exposure" are planned, said Ken Rothweiler, whose Philadelphia law firm represented more than 16,000 survivors.

"This significant step toward a global resolution benefits the entire Scouting community, as this agreement will help local councils make their contributions to the Trust without additional drain on their assets, and will allow them to move forward with the national organization toward emergence from bankruptcy," BSA said in its release.