One in custody after rabbi stabbed near Jewish day school in Boston

(CNN) One person is in custody after a rabbi was stabbed near a Jewish day school in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Boston Police confirmed the stabbing incident at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Avenue and Washington Street, in the Brighton section of Boston. Shaloh House School Executive Director Rabbi Dan Rodkin tells CNN the victim was a rabbi.

Rodkin identified the man who was stabbed near the Shaloh House School as Rabbi Shlomo Noginski. According to police, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Rodkin said the Rabbi is in stable condition, and "in good spirits and being treated in the hospital for stab wounds to his arm."

