What you should know to help kids out of pandemic isolation

(CNN) I tapped gently on the driver's window while my toddler pressed his back to the passenger door inside the car.

"I don't want to go!" he wailed.

We were just over a week into day care drop-off, and the excitement of new people and spaces had worn off. A disorienting world of masks and unrecognizable faces was sinking in.

Now here we were and, despite feverish research and counseling support, I was in a day care parking lot, grasping at straws.

We had watched Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advise the United States on the pandemic. But as Nikki Raymond, CEO of behavioral health and family preservation service provider Georgia HOPE noted, there was no one as visible speaking out about the inevitable mental health fallout -- and what we should do for ourselves and our kids.

Surely there were other families now trying to help their kids adjust to the transition to reopening as vaccines became more widely available in the United States. Here's what health and education experts said about managing your kids' mental health while expanding their once limited circles.