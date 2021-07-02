Italy knocks out Belgium in Euro 2020 thriller to advance to semifinals

(CNN) Italy narrowly overcame Belgium in one of the most thrilling games of Euro 2020 to book a date with Spain in the semifinals.

All three goals in the Azzurri's 2-1 came in the first half, with brilliant strikes from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne opening up a two-goal lead.

However, the deficit was halved just moments later after Romelu Lukaku converted from the penalty spot following a clumsy foul from Giovanni Di Lorenzo on teenager Jeremy Doku, who was a standout performer among some of the Belgium's more established stars.

Lukaku had two great opportunities to equalize in the second half, but some last-gasp Italian defending prevented the Inter Milan forward from getting a clean look at goal.

Italy played with its back to the wall for much of the game, but Belgium's lack of cutting edge up front meant that its veteran central defensive pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci was rarely troubled.

Nicolo Barella is mobbed by his teammates after scoring Italy's opening goal.

