The Underscored team tests too many products to count each month. Many are average, but some are products we will purchase again and again. We’re committed to highlighting the best products out there, so we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

What did we love in June, you ask? Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of, or flash back to our May favorites too.

Home

Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress (starting at $1,781, originally $2,095; casper.com)

CNN/Chelsea Stone Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

After seven-plus years of sleeping on a regular ol’ spring mattress (which had a very apparent permanent dent in the middle), I decided during my recent move that I’d finally upgrade to Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress featuring cooling Snow technology. All I can say is, wow. First of all, the mattress arrived rolled up in the box — the pinnacle of convenience and certainly the easiest aspect of my move. The Nova is incredibly plush while also still managing to be supportive, and the addition of the Snow technology has been a dream (pun intended) during New York City’s latest sweltering summer heat wave. Read more about Casper’s Cooling Collection in our full review here. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Magic Linen Woodrose Linen Duvet Cover Set ($225; magiclinen.com)

CNN/Rachel Lubitz Magic Linen Woodrose Linen Duvet Cover Set

Ever since editing our best linen sheets story, I’ve been a linen fiend. I’ve tried Parachute, Casaluna and Citizenry, and among my favorites now is from Magic Linen, which sent me this dusty lavender duvet and pillowcase set. Not only does it go incredibly well with my sienna-colored sheets and my cat apparently loves it as seen above, but it’s perfectly cool and has managed to resist much of the wrinkling associated with linen bedding. And I just can’t get over how good the color is. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Moon Pod Super Moon Pod ($499, originally $675; moodpod.co)

CNN/Rosanne Salvatore Moon Pod Super Moon Pod

I was pretty skeptical about how much I’d enjoy sitting in a beanbag chair as an adult, but the Super Moon Pod is so much more than that. It’s become my go-to reading chair and napping pod. The Super Moon Pod has space for two — and in my house that means the second spot is always occupied by my snuggly dog, Brooklyn. For more details on the zero-gravity pod and how it works, check out our full review of the Moon Pod here. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet (starting at $314, originally $349; casper.com)

CNN/Kiana Murden Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet

I’ve been a comforter gal for a while, mostly because it’s easier to buy one item versus a duvet and a cover. But after trying the Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet, I am totally converted. This is meant to wick away moisture and prevent you from overheating as you sleep, which is obviously great for the summertime — especially if you like to keep your room cold and snuggle under the covers like me. I love the lightweight feel and fluffiness too. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm ($88; lululemon.com)

CNN/Chelsea Stone Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

Lululemon’s reversible yoga mat is our pick for best yoga mat of 2021, so I should have known it would be a complete game changer. My old, generic yoga mat was getting a bit gross after a pandemic’s worth of at-home workouts, so I decided to splurge on the pink marbled version of Lululemon’s mat. Not only is it ultra cushiony, grippy for better balance and big enough for me to really spread out on, but I also actually love the look of it in the corner of my living room. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Crane & Canopy Classic Ivory Bath Towel ($36; craneandcanopy.com)

CNN/Kiana Murden Crane & Canopy Classic Ivory Bath Towel

Nothing beats a good towel after a relaxing shower or bath. Using the Crane & Canopy Classic Ivory Bath Towel was honestly a luxurious experience, no surprise considering this is loomed from Turkish cotton and combed to be smooth and soft. I can’t wait to get my hands on the entire bath collection, along with other colors. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress (starting at $1,299, originally $1,697; nectarsleep.com)

CNN/Hayley Saltzman Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress

As a hot sleeper, I’ve been loving the Nectar Premier Copper mattress during these steamy summer months. The mattress itself is super comfortable and supportive without being too firm, but its cooling properties are the reason I’m hooked. The mattress has copper fibers woven directly into its cover, and while you can’t feel them while you sleep, the resulting cooler night’s sleep has been a game changer for me. As a light sleeper, I also appreciate that this mattress also seems to absorb all motion and movement, so I have consistently gotten a great night’s sleep regardless of how much my husband moves around throughout the night. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Boy Smells Petal Candle ($32; nordstrom.com)

CNN/Sarai Thompson Boy Smells Petal Candle

I love to create a calming aesthetic in my apartment, whether that’s through design or scents. This month I tried Boy Smells’ candle in the scent of Petal and my place smells like a botanical garden. The candle is long-lasting and boasts a 50-hour burn time. So far I’ve lit my candle for a few hours after work at least twice a week and it’s still not done. I plan on collecting a few more scents from Boy Smells in the future. — Sarai Thompson, social media coordinator

Beauty

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator ($30; nordstrom.com)

CNN/Kiana Murden Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

I didn’t start using body exfoliators until recently, despite the advice of any esthetician or wax person. But as I’ve slowly started to go on vacation again, I figured I’d try some out for silky, smooth skin — and let me say that the Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator is easily my favorite. Formulated with bamboo charcoal, this works with an AHA/BHA trio of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids, along with physical exfoliation beads, to wipe away dead skin without stripping it. This seriously leaves my skin feeling super soft and hydrated, unlike any other product I’ve tried. It’s totally worth the splurge. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

ZitSticka Megashade Breakout-Proof SPF Serum ($40; ulta.com)

CNN/Hayley Saltzman ZitSticka Megashade Breakout-Proof SPF Serum

I wear SPF 50 on my face every single day, but with this excessive heat and humidity I’ve found myself more prone to breakouts in recent weeks. I’m LOVING this new serum with SPF 50 from ZitSticka because it doesn’t seem to make my skin freak out the way some other products might. It’s super lightweight and easy to layer underneath makeup, plus it adds a bit of a nice glow without looking greasy. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44; sephora.com)

CNN/Stephanie Griffin Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

I first discovered this multiuse makeup product on TikTok, and I can confirm it’s absolutely worth the hype. I apply it all over my face using the sponge-tipped wand, and the lightweight formula instantly blends into my skin, creating an illuminated, real-life Hollywood filter effect, just as its name implies. For anyone looking to turn their summer glow up a notch, I highly recommend! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

AbsoluteJoi Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream ($42; amazon.com)

CNN/Sarai Thompson AbsoluteJoi Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream

This was my first time hopping on the tinted moisturizer trend and I am so glad I did. I highly recommend this AbsoluteJoi product on melanin skin. It’s formulated with Vitamin C, chamomile, green tea extract and, of course, SPF 40! This is my summer replacement for foundation. The cream evens out my skin tone with a beautiful glowy finish, and the SPF is a plus. — Sarai Thompson, social media coordinator

Joey Healy Brow Architect Stylo ($29; amazon.com)

CNN/Hayley Saltzman Joey Healy Brow Architect Stylo

After failing to maintain even a hint of a good eyebrow shape during the pandemic, my brows were in serious need of some help. Even though I have super-thick, dark brows, I’ve always had some odd patchiness that can be tough to fix — until I started testing this product. There are a million brow pencils on the market, but this one is the perfect balance of coverage and blendability. It helps my patchy spots without making the rest of my brows look too dark, and the angled pencil tip makes it so easy to achieve the exact look I want. I’ve been using this product for about two weeks now, and it’s already becoming one of my top go-to daily beauty products. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media